Police arrest man in 2004 death of southeastern Iowa woman

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Nathanial Leo Ridnour in the June 2004 death of 73-year-old Bonnie Callahan. Ridnour is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in the case. Police say Callahan’s body was found along the bank of the Mississippi River front in Keokuk on June 15, 2004 — the same day her family had reported her missing. An autopsy showed she had been beaten to death.