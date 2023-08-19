Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 months in prison for Jan. 6 involvement

The news comes just three months after Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

37-year-old Leo Christopher Kelly was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. In addition, Kelly was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines.

The news comes just three months after Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

Kelly was also convicted on six other charges:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress

Entering and remaining in certain rooms of the Capitol building

Disorderly conducted in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Kelly was first charged in January 2021 after an interview with a Christian news outlet where he said “… you violate someone else’s space … force your way into a building … in some ways that really feels wrong … but, … that [space] really does belong to us."

Several other Iowans have been sentenced to prison in connection to their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A federal judge sentenced Douglas Jensen of Des Moines to five years in prison for being a "ringleader" during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In May, 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Ankeny was sentenced to five months in prison for her participation in the capitol riot.