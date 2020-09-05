Man arrested for kidnapping, burglary in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge police say Leon C. Drayton, 33, was brought into custody for numerous charges including burglary and kidnapping on Saturday.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police say a woman and child are safe after a man allegedly assaulted the woman and forced her and the child into a vehicle Saturday morning.

33-year-old Leon C. Drayton of Fort Dodge was brought into custody for the following charges:

Burglary in the First Degree – B Felony

Kidnapping in the Second Degree – B Felony

Willful Injury – C Felony

Domestic Assault, 3rd or Subsequent Offense – D Felony

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon – Aggravated Misdemeanor

Harassment in the First Degree – Aggravated Misdemeanor

Child Endangerment – Aggravated Misdemeanor

According to the press release, authorities responded to a call of an assault happening in the 300 block of Avenue M West in Fort Dodge around 10:10 a.m.

A man had allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman and forced her into a vehicle and then fled the area. About 15 minutes later, a deputy with the Webster County Sheriff's Office found a car that matched the description near the intersection of Baxter Avenue and County Road D26.

The deputy performed a traffic stop and found Drayton and the woman in the car matched the description of the call. There was also an eight-year-old child in the car, according to the release.

The release stated it was "evident" to officers at the scene that the woman had been assaulted.

Further investigation alleges Drayton had forcefully entered the woman's home and began assaulting her, all while displaying and threatening her with a knife. He then forced her and the child into his car before fleeing the area.

It's alleged that he continued to assault the woman in the car before law enforcement caught up to them.

The woman was transported to UnityPoint - Trinity Regional Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries and released. The child had no physical injuries. The release didn't specify if the child is hers.