Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana

ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents.

41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and one count of using a minor in the drug trade.

According to a criminal complaint, Skeers admitted to giving the patient marijuana during a therapy session on Nov. 25.

The criminal complaint also says Skeers admitted to asking the patient for "shrooms." They agreed on a price and a way to provide it, but the patient's mother saw the text messages and the deal didn't go through, court documents say.

Skeers signed an agreement with the Iowa Board of Social Work to not practice, and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.