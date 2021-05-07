Madrid man arrested following death of female passenger in truck accident

36-year-old Cameron Kennedy is charged with serious injury by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they have arrested and charged a Madrid man after he left the scene of an accident that killed a female passenger two weeks ago.

Cameron Kennedy, 36, has been charged with serious injury by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of Alicia Kus, 30, also of Madrid.

Police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch in rural northwest Polk County in the early morning hours of April 24. There, they found Kus dead outside of the vehicle. The truck involved in the incident, a 2006 Nissan, was found on its side in the field adjacent to the roadway.