Ex-North Mahaska schools employee arrested, charged in child sex abuse investigation

Christopher Robin Sampson, 44, was arrested on Tuesday by the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office on eight counts relating to child sex abuse.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A former North Mahaska School District employee is in jail after a young woman came forward with allegations he sexually abused her over the course of 10 years, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office identified the man as 44-year-old Christopher Robin Sampson of New Sharon.

According to the sheriff's office, the first young woman came forward on April 24 to report the abuse against her. She claimed Sampson abused her from 2004 through 2015.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office reported two other young women came forward with similar allegations against Sampson during their investigation.

Sampson is charged with eight counts:

Lascivious Acts with a Child (x2)

Indecent Contact with a Child (x2)

Lascivious Conduct with a Minor (x4)

Sampson was arrested Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. He will make his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Sampson was a coach and teacher at the North Mahaska School District up until his resignation on April 27. Local 5 confirmed with Superintendent Angela Livezey Sampson was a district employee.

The district is still working on a plan to fill Sampson's positions as the school’s instructional coach and technology liaison, softball coach and assistant boys’ basketball.

Livezey's notice to parents confirmed authorities were investigating Sampson but said the investigation was unrelated to his employment with the school.

Sampson gave the district no reason for his resignation, the notice said.