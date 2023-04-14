x
Man accused of attempted murder after shooting inside Johnston hotel

Police arrested Willard Rathjen III Thursday night.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Johnston hotel Thursday night, Urbandale police say.

Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn in Johnston just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. 

When they arrived, they found a man shot inside a sixth-floor hotel room. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses described the suspect's clothing to officers. Police arrested suspect 38-year-old Willard Rathjen III more than an hour after the shooting call. 

Rathjen III is charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Willard Rathjen III

