Man accused of attempted murder after shooting inside Johnston hotel

JOHNSTON, Iowa — One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Johnston hotel Thursday night, Urbandale police say.
Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn in Johnston just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a man shot inside a sixth-floor hotel room. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses described the suspect's clothing to officers. Police arrested suspect 38-year-old Willard Rathjen III more than an hour after the shooting call.
Rathjen III is charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Going Armed with Intent
- Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury
