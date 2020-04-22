Man accused of impersonating federal agent, holding victim against their will in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County Jail after allegedly impersonating a federal agent while holding a woman against her will.
A criminal complaint accuses Jerry Miller of kidnapping someone for ransom on April 18. They say he didn't let the victim leave the room at the Motel 6 near I-80 and Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The complaint also says Miller claimed to be a federal agent, while pointing a rifle at the victim and showing badges and handcuffs.
In a separate incident in Feburary, police say Miller met with a different victim at the Costco parking lot near Jordan Creek Town Center to sell a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo. They say the victim noticed Miller sign the title as William Lister, an agent of MCCJ Auto Group, a licensed motor vehicle dealer.
According to court documents, MCCJ Auto has tax exempt status, and Miller used the dealership's name, address and license number to avoid paying tax.
Miller is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $120,000 bond.