Man accused of impersonating federal agent, holding victim against their will in West Des Moines

Law enforcement says Jerry Miller also fraudulently sold a vehicle in a Costco parking lot earlier this year.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County Jail after allegedly impersonating a federal agent while holding a woman against her will.

A criminal complaint accuses Jerry Miller of kidnapping someone for ransom on April 18. They say he didn't let the victim leave the room at the Motel 6 near I-80 and Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The complaint also says Miller claimed to be a federal agent, while pointing a rifle at the victim and showing badges and handcuffs.

In a separate incident in Feburary, police say Miller met with a different victim at the Costco parking lot near Jordan Creek Town Center to sell a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo. They say the victim noticed Miller sign the title as William Lister, an agent of MCCJ Auto Group, a licensed motor vehicle dealer.

According to court documents, MCCJ Auto has tax exempt status, and Miller used the dealership's name, address and license number to avoid paying tax.