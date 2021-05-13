Ames police charge, arrest man for robbing a bank

Police say they arrested 24-year-old Kang C. Chotkuac for second-degree robbery shortly after he fled the First National Bank on Wednesday.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police say they arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree robbery Wednesday after he jumped over a teller counter at the First National Bank and demanded money.

Kang C. Chotkuac of Ames now faces a class C felony for the act, according to the Ames Police Department.

The incident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. at the bank located at 405 5th Street.

Employees reported Chotkuac entered the bank, jumped over the teller counter then demanded money from them, according to police.

The press release from the department doesn't say if Chotkuac had any weapons during the robbery. It also doesn't disclose how much money he stole.

Chotkuac then fled the bank and was apprehended several blocks away in a vehicle.

APD's Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.

Those with any information surrounding the robbery are encouraged to call the APD at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.