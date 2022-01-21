Man pleads guilty to federal weapons charges in connection to Ankeny pipe bombs

Chad Allen Williams was arrested in June after several explosive devices were found in Ankeny.

A 46-year-old Johnston man has pleaded guilty to charges for possession of an unregistered explosive and manufacture of an explosive.

Chad Allen Williams was arrested in June after several pipe bombs were found in the 1400 block of Waywin Drive in Ankeny. A criminal complaint said he admitted to making and dropping off the explosives.

Williams faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine as determined by a federal district court judge.