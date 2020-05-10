Police: Man arrested for machete stabbing in Ames

Ames police say Barry Mayo is charged with willful injury and first-degree harassment for stabbing someone in the back with a machete Saturday night.

AMES, Iowa — A man is in jail after stabbing someone in the back with a machete in Ames early Saturday morning, according to the Ames Police Department.

Police say Barry Mayo, 21, was arrested in the parking lot of Starbucks at 327 Lincoln Way following reports of a stabbing at the Kum and Go located at 111 Duff Avenue.

Police responded to the stabbing at 6:08 a.m.

The victim reported that a suspect matching Mayo's description had stabbed them in the back with a machete after a "short altercation," according to a press release from the Ames Police Department.

After locating Mayo, police brought him into custody without incident. He is charged with willful injury and first-degree harassment.

Jail records show Mayo is being held at the Story County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to contact Ames police at 515-239-5133. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Ames Police Department by calling 515-239-5533.