Man arrested in deadly crash investigation in Des Moines

Matthew Harker is charged with involuntary manslaughter, Des Moines police said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with involuntary manslaughter, following a crash that killed his wife at Southwest 9th Street and Mckinley Avenue in Des Moines earlier this year.

Police said Matthew Harker used medication not prescribed to him, which caused impairment.

They said his minivan entered an intersection against a red light.

Officers said his wife was a passenger in the minivan Harker was driving.

Two other vehicles struck the minivan.