Police say 1 arrested, charged in connection to Marshalltown homicide

20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police say a 20-year-old is in custody in connection to a homicide from last week.

Amarrion Demeir Isom, 20, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police say they are not looking for additional suspects and there is no current threat to the public.

Police responded to a call on West Boone Street on Friday, March 17 where they found 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest deceased. In a statement, police say the autopsy revealed Forest died from a gunshot wound.

A criminal complaint states a 911 caller "identified [Isom] as a person having an ongoing disagreement with Forest."

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Marshall County Attorney's Office assisting the Marshalltown Police Department with this investigation.

