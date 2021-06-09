Man charged with murder following death of 23-month-old child

Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Child Endangerment Resulting in Death, the Hampton Police Department said.

HAMPTON, Iowa — A man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a 23-month-old boy in August.

Hampton police announced that Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera was arrested Sunday following a year-long investigation.

The child was taken to Franklin General Hospital in Hampton the afternoon of Aug. 1, 2020 and pronounced dead just over an hour later, according to the Hampton Police Department. The Iowa State Medical Examiner Office said the child died because of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled it a homicide.

Suarez Rivera, who was identified as the toddler's caretaker, is also charged with child endangerment resulting in death.