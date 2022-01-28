Eddie Tipton gets parole after serving 5 years for rigging lottery

Eddie Tipton served five years of his 25-year sentence. He had pleaded guilty to rigging lotteries in Iowa and several other states.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eddie Tipton, who was convicted for ongoing criminal conduct by rigging computers to win lottery jackpots, has been released on parole.

Tipton served five years of a 25-year sentence. He is being released to Texas, according to the Iowa Board of Parole.

In a 2017 plea agreement, Tipton pleaded guilty to rigging lotteries in several states. That included Iowa, where he rigged a Hot Lotto game worth about $16 million.

Tipton had been working at an Urbandale company that provided random number generating computers used in lotteries.

At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”

In November 2021, Tipton filed a lawsuit, saying he was pressured into the plea agreement.

