crime

Victim identified in deadly shooting in Des Moines

The victim is a 19-year-old man, police said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following an early-morning shooting in Des Moines. 

Police were called to East 14th Street and Dean Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. 

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Robert Freeman lying on the ground with a gunshot injury. 

The victim was taken to the hospital after lifesaving measures begun. However, he died just before 9:00 a.m.

Credit: Des Moines Police Dpet.
Robert Lee Trey Freeman

Des Moines police said this is the 11th homicide so far in 2020 in the city. 

