Victim identified in deadly shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following an early-morning shooting in Des Moines.
Police were called to East 14th Street and Dean Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Robert Freeman lying on the ground with a gunshot injury.
The victim was taken to the hospital after lifesaving measures begun. However, he died just before 9:00 a.m.
The victim's identity is not yet known, and police are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.
Des Moines police said this is the 11th homicide so far in 2020 in the city.