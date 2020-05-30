Victim identified in deadly shooting in Des Moines

The victim is a 19-year-old man, police said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following an early-morning shooting in Des Moines.

Police were called to East 14th Street and Dean Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old Robert Freeman lying on the ground with a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital after lifesaving measures begun. However, he died just before 9:00 a.m.

The victim's identity is not yet known, and police are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.