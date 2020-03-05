Man escapes work release facility in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a work release escapee in Des Moines.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Martell Antonio Lewis-Douglas escaped from the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility Saturday night.
Lewis-Douglas was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Polk County. He's described as a black male, standing at 5'11" tall and weighing 247 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on Jan. 29, 2020.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police immediately.