Man escapes work release facility in Des Moines

The Iowa Dept. of Corrections released details on when Martell Antonio Lewis-Douglas escaped from the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a work release escapee in Des Moines.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 21-year-old Martell Antonio Lewis-Douglas escaped from the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility Saturday night.

Lewis-Douglas was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Polk County. He's described as a black male, standing at 5'11" tall and weighing 247 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on Jan. 29, 2020.