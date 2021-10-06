Mustafa Muhammad found guilty of murder in 2020 death of Blake Thomas

Thomas was found dead from gunshot wounds in March 2020.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A jury found Mustafa Muhammad guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2020 killing of Blake Thomas.

Thomas was shot inside a Marshalltown home in March 2020 and later died.

Muhammad was also found guilty of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury.

The other victim in the shooting was Sarah DeSautels. She suffered a minor injury but survived.

Muhammad will be held without bond until his sentencing on Nov. 12.