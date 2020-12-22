Man shot to death in rural Dallas County, sheriff's office says

A release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

ADEL, Iowa — A man's death is being treated as a homicide after his body was found in rural Dallas County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a victim being shot at the intersection of K Avenue and 258th Street in rural Adel around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dallas County deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are following up with the investigation. There is no threat to the public, according to the press release.