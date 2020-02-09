Police: Man found shot to death near Drake University

A release from the Des Moines Police Department says a 36-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of 23rd Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after they found a man shot to death in the 1300 block of 23rd Street Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:34 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department. Officers, as well as Des Moines Fire Department personnel, responded to the shooting incident near Drake University.

Once on scene, responders located the body of a 36-year-old man who had suffered from a gunshot wound. The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the scene. This is the 16th homicide of 2020.