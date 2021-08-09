x
St. Charles man sentenced 10 years for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

Michael McKinney, 26, has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 19, 2021. 

A 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black girls after an Iowa Trump rally, injuring a teenager. 

Michael McKinney, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday for the Dec. 6 shooting after a rally in Des Moines. 

Authorities say the girl was in a car carrying teenagers who were exchanging insults with rally supporters, who were mostly white. McKinney fired into the teenagers' car after it backed up and struck a pickup truck belonging to a rally supporter. 

McKinney pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury. 

    

