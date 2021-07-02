Man shot, killed by Bettendorf police after traffic stop involving domestic dispute

The incident started with a domestic dispute call and ended on the roadside where a man is accused of pulling a handgun on police

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf police officer shot and killed a man they say drew a handgun on police during a traffic stop early Sunday.

The fatal shooting followed a domestic dispute call in the 2100 block of Central Avenue at 12:18 a.m. Bettendorf police responded to the call, but the people involved in the dispute had left.

At 1:15 a.m., Scott County dispatchers sent Bettendorf police to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers found the people involved in the earlier domestic disturbance call in the vehicle.

A woman, who was not immediately identified by police, exited the vehicle on police order. The woman told officers that the man in the car had threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officers ordered the man to get out of the car, but he refused and drew a handgun, police said in a Sunday news release.

A Bettendorf police officer fired and hit the man. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased name is not being released while officials notify his family. Bettendorf police contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to examine the shooting. DCI agents will interview witnesses, collect video and audio recording and process the scene.

Bettendorf police officials placed the officer who fired the fatal shot on paid administrative leave. Such action is commonplace when officers fire their weapons in the line of duty.