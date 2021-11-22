Iowa DPS: Man shot, killed by law enforcement during domestic assault call

The man killed in the incident is Kevin Arbogast, 45, of Centerville.

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A man is dead after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported domestic assault Sunday afternoon, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS released information Monday that Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 560th Street outside of the town.

Centerville is about 70 miles away from Des Moines.

After they arrived, someone fired shots and a man was killed. Later Monday afternoon, authorities identified the man shot and killed as 45-year-old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville.

DPS says no officers were injured.

"As in standard practice, the involved law enforcement officers have been placed on critical incident leave," DPS said in a release. The agency has not yet named the officers involved.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson and Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry.

According to DPS, all of the findings will be sent to the Appanoose County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Office of the Attorney General. An autopsy will be conducted on Arbogast to determine "the exact cause and manner of death," the release says.

