Possible campaign worker shot in Downtown Savannah, Sen. Warnock responds

WSAV, the NBC affiliate in Savannah, said witnesses told police the victim was going door-to-door campaigning ahead of next week's runoff election.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man believed to be a campaign worker for Sen. Raphael Warnock was been shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night.

WSAV, the NBC affiliate in Savannah, reported on the shooting Thursday night.

They said witnesses told police the victim was going door-to-door campaigning for the senator ahead of next week's runoff election.

This was near near Price and Hartridge streets.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police also told WSAV they found the suspect but it's not clear yet what led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Sen. Warnock spoke on the incident adding, “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.