Police in Rock Island, Ill. are looking for a man who assaulted a WQAD News 8 photographer in a parking lot and smashed his camera on the ground.

The incident took place at 38th Street and 18th Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday, May 1. Working on a story, the photographer was getting footage of several local businesses in the area from the sidewalk. That's when a man approached him in a parking lot, expressing anger that he may have been filmed while driving by.

The man first took the photographer's hat, and then ultimately took his camera and smashed it on the ground multiple times.

Shortly after, the police were called and a report has been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.