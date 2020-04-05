Police in Rock Island, Ill. are looking for a man who assaulted a WQAD News 8 photographer in a parking lot and smashed his camera on the ground.

The incident took place at 38th Street and 18th Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday, May 1. Working on a story, the photographer was getting footage of several local businesses in the area from the sidewalk. That's when a man angrily approached him from a parking lot.

The man first took the photographer's hat, and then ultimately took his camera and smashed it on the ground multiple times.

Shortly after, the police were called and a report has been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.