Police: Man stabbed in the chest at Des Moines Subway restaurant Wednesday afternoon

Officers said they have detained a potential suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 18-year-old man is fighting for his life, after Des Moines police said he was stabbed in the chest at a restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. at a Subway near the intersection of East Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. They said the victim was taken to MercyOne Des Moines hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have detained a potential male suspect nearby, and the investigation is ongoing.