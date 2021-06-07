Police searching for suspect in Marshalltown gas station robbery

Police say the robbery happened at the Git-N-Go convenience store around 5 a.m. Monday.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police are searching for information after a man robbed a convenience store in Marshalltown early Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to the Git-N-Go store located at 3302 South Center Street shortly after 5 a.m. after an employee reported the robbery.

Once at the scene, officers found the suspect had entered the store and demanded money. He then left the store after stealing "an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police did not disclose if the suspect had a gun or weapon of any kind during the robbery. The employee was not injured in the incident.

Those with any information regarding the suspect are asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.