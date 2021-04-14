Polk County Medical Examiner testifies on Day 2 of Marvin Esquivel Lopez trial

Esquivel Lopez himself is expected to testify Friday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police detective testified Wednesday there was no sign of a struggle inside the home in July 2019 when Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children were killed, and the Polk County Medical Examiner told jurors the mother attempted to shield herself from the attack.

Marvin Esquivel Lopez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Esquivel Lopez and her two kids, 5-year-old Ever and 11-year-old Daniela.

"We found two children dead in what appeared to be a bedroom," Polk County Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Akers testified during the trial. "One of them was between two beds and appeared to be attempting to cover her face. The other was laying in bed."

He also said it appeared Rossibeth tried to shield herself from the bullets fired at her.

Akers labeled the event a homicide, referring to his notes to say there was a muzzle imprint on Rossibeth, meaning the gun was extremely close to her head when fired.

The same was said of the two kids.

Det. Jeff Shannon with the Des Moines Police Department testified each victim was shot twice. He observed suitcases and full garbage bas at the scene, making it apparent someone was likely leaving.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday afternoon.

The defense team confirmed in court that Esquivel Lopez himself will testify Thursday morning when the trial resumes.

Esquivel Lopez's attorneys submitted a motion for judgment of acquittal before court adjourned for the day, stating there was not enough evidence to convict.