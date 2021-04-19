No verdict yet in Marvin Esquivel Lopez murder trial after full day of jury deliberations Monday

Deliberations will continue Tuesday, as Esquivel Lopez charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury will return Tuesday for deliberations after not returning a Monday verdict in the triple murder trial of Marvin Esquivel Lopez.

Esquivel Lopez is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and her two children—5-year-old Ever and 11-year-old Daniela—in July 2019.

“It didn’t seem real what I saw, I didn’t want to believe it,” Esquivel Lopez’s wife, Mariah Esquivel Lopez, testified last week.

Testifying in his own defense, Marvin said Rossibeth came from the basement of their Des Moines home with a gun in her hand saying she killed her two children, pointing the gun at him and saying she was going to kill him too.

"And my hand was raised," he said. "I almost lost the gun and I gripped the gun and two shots were fired aiming towards her head and she fell on the ground."

During deliberations Monday, the jury requested a transcript of his testimony, citing translation issues. The motion was denied.

"If they ask for a certain portion of evidence, usually, the judge will respond with a quick response back to the jury saying they heard the evidence, it's been introduced in court, you get to hear it once and that's it," said Bob Rigg, a law professor at Drake University.