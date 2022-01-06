Western Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids

Jon Stidham, 57, faces up to 15 years in prison and a $750,000 fine for his conviction of conspiracy to distribute methyltestosterone over the internet.

MCCLELLAND, Iowa — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling more than 300,000 doses of steroids and other drugs via the internet over an almost three-year period.

Federal prosecutors based in Cedar Rapids said in a news release that 57-year-old Jon Stidham, of McClelland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to illegally deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone, a synthetic male hormone testosterone, through an online animal pharmacy called Kennel Supply.

That release says Stidham admitted to operating Kennel Supply, which "supplied a variety of items used for the operation of kennels and the care of farm animals at the brick-and-mortar location."

Stidham also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

Sentencing before a U.S. District Court Judge will be set following a presentence report. Prosecutors say Stidham will remain free on bond until sentencing.