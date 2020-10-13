Police asking for public's help in Urbandale bank robbery investigation

URBANDALE, Iowa — Detectives with the Urbandale Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at the Midwest Family Heritage Bank at 8701 Douglas Ave around 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to the department.
The suspect is described as a Black man between 30 to 40 years old. A press release from the police department says he passed a note to the bank clerk demanding money.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid button up shirt, a hoodie with a red stripe on the sleeves, blue jeans and timberline boots.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Urbandale Detective Zach Johns at 515-331-6894. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.