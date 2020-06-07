Pregnant woman shot, killed in south Minneapolis

The woman was taken to HCMC where the baby was born, and she died.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the city's 29th homicide of the year.

According to a press release, officers were called to the area of East 37th Street and Elliot Avenue Sunday night at around 9:15.

When they arrived on scene, officers say they found a woman with gunshot wounds, and bystanders performing first aid.

The woman was taken to HCMC, the baby was delivered and placed in the NICU. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe the woman was shot while in a vehicle. There was another reported shooting in the area, and MPD said it's investigating whether or not the cases are related.

The vehicle the woman was shot was towed from the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.