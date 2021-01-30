Mollie Tibbetts case: Defense wants slain student's bank records

Prosecutors object to defense effort to subpoena records of University of Iowa student slain July 2018

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Editor's note: The accompanying video is from 2019 on the year anniversary of Mollie Tibbett's killing.

Prosecutors in the case of a slain University of Iowa student are calling defense attorneys' subpoenaing of the victim's bank records a “fishing expedition.”

Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera have subpoenaed Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records.

Prosecutors with the Iowa Attorney General's Office have filed a motion objecting.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' July 2018 stabbing death.

Officials say Rivera stalked Tibbetts while she was running in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death when she rejected his advances.