4 additional teens charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting outside East High School

Des Moines police announced four additional arrests, all teenagers ages 16-18, and gave more information on the shooting near East High School nearly three weeks ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four more teenagers have been arrested and charged in the fatal March 7 shooting outside East High School, Des Moines police announced Tuesday evening.

The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured two East High students.

The latest arrests include a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year old. Each is charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Attempted Murder.

These suspects join the six teenagers already charged in the case.

Police say camera footage from residences in the area showed three vehicles closely following each other when they arrived on 13th Street and fired multiple gunshots.

In a release, DMPD added that 42 shell casings have been recovered and "forensic examination of those shell casings shows that a total of six firearms were fired."