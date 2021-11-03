With body still missing, authorities arrest and charge Iowa man with first-degree murder of Wisconsin woman

While the body of 30-year-old Rachel Reuter has yet to be found, authorities say evidence and information changed it from a missing person to a homicide case.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man is charged with first-degree murder in the death and disappearance of a Wisconsin woman whose body has yet to be discovered, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Rachel Reuter, 30, of Cassville, Wisconsin was reported missing by her father to the Urbandale Police Department on June 16.

Nearly five months later, authorities arrested Mt. Ayr resident James Shiloh Klever, 46, and charged him with first-degree murder. Klever is currently being held in the Polk County Jail, according to online records.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the Urbandale Police Department requested assistance from the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate Reuter's disappearance. Evidence led investigators to a home in Bondurant, and the sheriff's office was called to assist.

"Information and evidence gathered shifted this incident from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office did not disclose what evidence was discovered, but did say investigators believe Klever killed Reuter early in the morning on June 13.

Reuter's remains have yet to be located.

DCI and the Polk County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the case. Those who may have had contact with or saw Reuter or Klever in June are asked to call the sheriff's office at 515-286-3334.