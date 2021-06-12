Arson investigation underway following series of vehicle fires in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect is in custody following a series of vehicle fires near Grand View University overnight, according to the Des Moines Fire Department.
Fire officials say seven fires were reported between Sunday night and Monday morning.
They say two of the fires began as vehicle fires, but quickly spread to structure fires due to high wind gusts.
So far, the Des Moines Fire Department says no severe damage has been reported, and there have been no reports of injuries.
Officials are continuing to look into the multiple fires, which occurred in the following locations:
- 3300-block of East 9th
- 3000-block of Wright
- 700-block of Hull
- 3000-block of East 13th
- 1300-block of Boyd
- 3000-block of East 15th
Local 5 will continue to gather information on these incidents and will update this story throughout the day.