Arson investigation underway following series of vehicle fires in Des Moines

Fire officials say two of the fires quickly spread to structure fires due to high wind gusts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect is in custody following a series of vehicle fires near Grand View University overnight, according to the Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire officials say seven fires were reported between Sunday night and Monday morning.

They say two of the fires began as vehicle fires, but quickly spread to structure fires due to high wind gusts.

So far, the Des Moines Fire Department says no severe damage has been reported, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Officials are continuing to look into the multiple fires, which occurred in the following locations:

3300-block of East 9th

3000-block of Wright

700-block of Hull

3000-block of East 13th

1300-block of Boyd

3000-block of East 15th