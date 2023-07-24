Nevada police: Man shot Monday evening is expected to survive

When police arrived at the intersection of 7th Street and R Avenue around 6:40 p.m., they found a man who'd been shot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Nevada Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man Monday evening.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. His name has not yet been released.

Police said they have not found the person or people involved in the shooting, but assured there is no threat to the public.