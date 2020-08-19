x
Arrest warrant issued for Indianola man in connection to alcohol-related death of Nevada 18-year-old

Austin Ray McFall, 24, of Indianola is accused of supplying alcohol to an underage person resulting in death, according to police.
NEVADA, Iowa — Police are searching for an Indianola man in connection to an alcohol-related death of an 18-year-old Nevada man back in April. 

Austin Ray McFall, 24, is accused of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age resulting in a death, according to Nevada police. 

On April 19, officers responded to a residence along the 200 block of Lincoln Highway for a report of an unresponsive man. 

Once on scene, officers found the body of Taron William Harmon, 18, on the porch. Police sent his body to the State's Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Following an investigation, Nevada police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) issued an arrest warrant for McFall. 

McFall faces a class D felony with this charge, according to Nevada police. 

