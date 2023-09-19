2 charged with murder in baby's death over the summer, Nevada police say

Juan Angel Montalvo Jr., 35, and Sheyenne Nichole Shore, 23, are both charged with Murder in the First Degree and Child Endangerment Causing Death.

NEVADA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains descriptions of an alleged crime that may be disturbing to some.

The mother and father of a 7-month-old have been charged in her death from over the summer, the Nevada Police Department announced Tuesday.

Nevada Public Safety was notified of the child's death on Sunday, June 11, a press release says.

"Sheyenne acknowledged that [the child] had hit her head on baby toys while doing tummy time but denied any other knowledge of how [the child] received other injuries," a criminal complaint says.

The state medical examiner determined the child had facial contusions and skeletal fractures among other injuries, those which "were consistent with non-accidental head injuries," court documents state.