2 charged with murder in baby's death over the summer, Nevada police say

NEVADA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains descriptions of an alleged crime that may be disturbing to some.
The mother and father of a 7-month-old have been charged in her death from over the summer, the Nevada Police Department announced Tuesday.
Nevada Public Safety was notified of the child's death on Sunday, June 11, a press release says.
Juan Angel Montalvo Jr., 35, and Sheyenne Nichole Shore, 23, are both charged with Murder in the First Degree and Child Endangerment Causing Death.
"Sheyenne acknowledged that [the child] had hit her head on baby toys while doing tummy time but denied any other knowledge of how [the child] received other injuries," a criminal complaint says.
The state medical examiner determined the child had facial contusions and skeletal fractures among other injuries, those which "were consistent with non-accidental head injuries," court documents state.
Montalvo Jr. and Shore were taken into custody in Fresno County, Calif. on unrelated charges.