New York nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

New York State Police said the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

CORTLANDT, N.Y. — Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed.

Police say 29-year-old Daniel R. Hall has been arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.