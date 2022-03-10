Newton police look to identify suspect in Thursday stabbing

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton Police Department or Jasper County Crime Stoppers.

The Newton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a September stabbing, according to a press release.

Newton police received calls that a male victim had been stabbed at Git N Go (801 1st Ave. W) around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a press release.

The victim was transported to a hospital to receive treatment and was later released.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white male between 18 and 35 years old with dark hair. He left the scene in a silver sedan, driven by an unknown person. The suspect is presumed to be armed.