Newton police look to identify suspect in Thursday stabbing

NEWTON, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
The Newton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a September stabbing, according to a press release.
Newton police received calls that a male victim had been stabbed at Git N Go (801 1st Ave. W) around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to a press release.
The victim was transported to a hospital to receive treatment and was later released.
Police say the suspect appears to be a white male between 18 and 35 years old with dark hair. He left the scene in a silver sedan, driven by an unknown person. The suspect is presumed to be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton Police Department or Jasper County Crime Stoppers.