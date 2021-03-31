Death investigation underway in Newton

A release from the Newton Police Department says officers detained one person of interest for questioning.

NEWTON, Iowa — Police are conducting a death investigation in Newton Tuesday night following a reported fight.

According to a press release, officers with the Newton Police Department received a call of a fight in progress around 7:19 p.m. in the 900 block of N. 6th Avenue E.

Once on scene, officers discovered the body of a man on the ground with "possible stab wounds." Officers detained one person of interest near the scene for questioning.

The death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the department at 641-792-1547.

