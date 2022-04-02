Woman shot in Milford has died; suspect charged with 1st-degree murder

25-year-old Shelby Wiozeschke died Sunday after being shot Thursday morning.

MILFORD, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Friday, Feb. 4.

Authorities say a woman who was shot twice last week in the parking lot of a Milford medical staffing office where she worked has died. Now the man who was arrested shortly after the shooting faces a murder charge.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Shelby Wiozeschke died Sunday at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital where she was flown after being shot Thursday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing and that Wiozeschke called 911 and identified 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, as the person who shot her.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested about 90 minutes after the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder. He's now charged with first-degree murder.

Read the criminal complaint below: