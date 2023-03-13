2 arrested in connection to death of newborn, Norwalk police say

Police believe 25-year-old Megan K. Staude gave birth to a baby in late February before allegedly leaving the baby to die.

NORWALK, Iowa — Two people have been in arrested in connection to the death of a newborn in Norwalk, police said in a press release.

The Norwalk Police Department was contacted in regard to the safety of a child on March 8.

The next day, police and professional volunteer searchers located a deceased newborn baby along the road in the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Warren County.

Police believe 25-year-old Megan K. Staude, of Norwalk, gave birth to a baby at home in late February.

Megan, along with her father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, allegedly left the baby to die and disposed of the body along Delaware Street.

Both Rodney and Megan have been charged with first-degree murder.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy on the baby's body. Results of that autopsy are still pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

