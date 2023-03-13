x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 arrested in connection to death of newborn, Norwalk police say

Police believe 25-year-old Megan K. Staude gave birth to a baby in late February before allegedly leaving the baby to die.

More Videos

NORWALK, Iowa — Two people have been in arrested in connection to the death of a newborn in Norwalk, police said in a press release

The Norwalk Police Department was contacted in regard to the safety of a child on March 8.

The next day, police and professional volunteer searchers located a deceased newborn baby along the road in the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Warren County. 

Police believe 25-year-old Megan K. Staude, of Norwalk, gave birth to a baby at home in late February.

Megan, along with her father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, allegedly left the baby to die and disposed of the body along Delaware Street.

Both Rodney and Megan have been charged with first-degree murder. 

The Office of the State Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy on the baby's body. Results of that autopsy are still pending. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Information Release: 3/13/2023

Posted by Norwalk Police Department, Iowa on Monday, March 13, 2023

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

 



Before You Leave, Check This Out