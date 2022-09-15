Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk

Norwalk Police responded to a report of a death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive early Thursday morning.

NORWALK, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in Norwalk, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday.

According to Iowa DCI, Norwalk Police responded to a report of a death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive early Thursday morning.

Agents from Iowa DCI were later contacted to assist with the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time. However, Local 5 photographers identified several police cars, crime scene tape and an ambulance at the scene.

Iowa DCI reports there is no danger to the public.