Norwalk fire chief charged with OWI, currently on paid administrative leave

NORWALK, Iowa — The City of Norwalk's fire chief is on paid administrative leaver after he was pulled over on Saturday and charged for driving his pickup truck while drunk, the city announced Wednesday.

Ryan Coburn has been fire chief of the Norwalk Fire Department since 2015, the city said in a press release. He was not on duty when he was pulled over by an officer with the Indianola Police Department.

The city's human resources department is conducting an employee personnel investigation into the matter.

According to a criminal complaint, the reporting officer was dispatched to respond to reports of a blue Ford pickup driving "all over the roadway" around 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

The complaint says the pickup had turned on Highway R63 westbound. The officer located and witnessed the truck swerve "a few times" before initiating a traffic stop.

The officer identifies Coburn as "sluggish" with "bloodshot and watery eyes."

Coburn handed over his license, registration and proof of insurance to the officer with some hiccups, according to court documents.

The officer reported Coburn handed him an expired registration at first. When the officer requested a current registration, Coburn handed him a stack of papers from his glove box.

After finding the current registration, the officer asked Coburn to exit the truck and go sit in the patrol car. That's when the officer says he noticed the alcohol smell coming from Coburn.

The officer confronted Coburn about the smell and other signs of drinking. Coburn admitted he had been drinking that night.

After several sobriety tests, including a preliminary breath test and one-leg stand test, the officer handcuffed Coburn and placed him back into the patrol car.

The officer reported the breath test results were over the legal limit of .08.

The officer then brought Coburn to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Coburn consented to a DataMaster breath test and his results were .206.