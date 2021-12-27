Police ID suspect in shooting spree that killed 5, say he was 'on the radar' of law enforcement

The shooting spree ended when the suspect was shot and killed by a Lakewood officer. The suspect was known to law enforcement, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who police said killed five people and injured two others in Denver and Lakewood Monday evening had been the subject of two law enforcement investigations in the past two years, Denver police said Tuesday.

The Monday shooting spree ended when an officer shot and killed the suspect near the Belmar shopping center, according to John Romero with Lakewood Police. The suspect was identified as Lyndon James Mcleod, 47.

A Lakewood police officer fatally shot Mcleod after he shot her in the abdomen, according to police. That officer sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Denver and Lakewood police said Mcleod was the suspect in all of the shootings. They believe he was targeting specific people, and said there is no further danger to the public.

The shooting spree began just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said there were a total of four shooting scenes in Denver:

East First Avenue and Broadway around 5:25 p.m.: Three people were shot at Sol Tribe at 56 South Broadway. Family members of the victims said Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado were killed, and Jimmy Maldonado was injured. He is in critical condition but is expected to survive, Denver police said.

West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street around 5:31 p.m.: Denver police said Mcleod gained entry to a combined home and business. He chased the occupants through the building, firing shots. No one was injured in the shooting. Police said a van was set on fire in the alley behind the building, and they believe Mcleod set that fire.

East 12th Avenue and North Williams Street around 5:45 p.m.: One man was shot and killed just inside his home.

West 8th Avenue and Zuni Street around 5:49 p.m.: Denver police tried to pull over the suspect following a chase. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a Denver police officer. A DPD police vehicle was disabled, but there were no other injuries.

> Watch the full update from Tuesday afternoon:

After the Denver shootings, police said, the suspect fled to Lakewood, where another shooting happened at the Lucky 13 tattoo parlor at 1550 Kipling Street. Lakewood police said Danny Scofield, 38, was killed in that shooting.

Officers spotted the suspect's van near the Belmar area of Lakewood and tried to pull it over, according to police.

The suspect began shooting at officers, and officers fired back, according to Romero. The suspect was able to escape, and Romero said he ran into a nearby business and threatened people there with a gun.

He then ran into the Hyatt House hotel where, according to police, he shot a clerk working at the hotel. The clerk, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, was taken to the hospital, where she died Tuesday.

Police said officers caught up with the suspect again in the area of the Belmar shopping center at Alaska Drive and Vance Street. The suspect shot a Lakewood police officer, hitting her in the abdomen, according to police. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

That officer was taken to the hospital, where she has undergone surgery and will require more surgeries, Romero said.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, has been with the department for three years, Romero said.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the suspect "was on the radar of law enforcement." He had been the subject of two police investigations in 2020 and early 2021, Pazen said. Pazen did not specify the nature of those investigations, but said neither resulted in criminal charges.

Pazen said the suspect had either personal or business relationships with the victims of the Denver shootings. Romero said he had previous interactions with the Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood, but not necessarily with the clerk who was killed.

> Watch the full update from Monday night:

Annie Wilson said she was in a nearby store when she heard multiple gunshots.

"Just minding our business waiting and then next thing you know just heard one pop and then a couple more," she said. "It’s scary that this is what goes on nowadays. It’s not an uncommon event for there to be public shootings."

Wilson said she and about 10 other people were hiding in a back room of the store for about 45 minutes.

"Very happy to not have walked out of the store at the wrong moment or that everybody was safe and they ended it quickly," Wilson said.