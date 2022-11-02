9 officers hurt, suspect and woman dead after shootout at Phoenix home

Nine officers who responded to the scene near the intersection of Broadway Road and 51st Avenue were injured by gunfire, the Phoenix Police Department said.

"This has to stop," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams as she addressed the media after nine officers were injured and two people were killed in a shootout at a home in South Phoenix early Friday morning.

The department said the incident happened near Broadway Road and 51st Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Officers said the suspect, 36-year-old Morris Jones, was found shot to death inside the home.

Police said it is too early to say if Jones was shot by police or if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

9 officers wounded

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that nine officers were wounded in the shooting.

Officers responded to a 911 call that reported a woman had been shot inside of a house, police said. An officer responding to the scene was shot multiple times by a man in the home upon arrival.

A baby inside the house was placed into a carrier and put outside, Chief Williams said. Officers approaching the baby to move it away from the home were then shot at. Officers reacted by shooting at the house.

Five officers were shot at that time and four other officers were wounded by bullet shrapnel, the department said.

The woman shot at the scene was critically injured, Chief Willaims said. Police said she was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Officers said she is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Police said of the nine officers injured, four are still in the hospital. One of the officers is in critical condition.

The others have serious injuries but all are expected to survive.

The baby at the scene was uninjured. Authorities said the baby is currently in DCS custody.

Police believe that the suspect and the deceased woman were formerly in a relationship and the baby at the scene was theirs.

In a media briefing, Mayor Kate Gallego expressed her support for the officers, saying, "A baby is safe today because of our officers."

"To every officer on the team, I say thank you," Gallego said.

Chief Williams asked the public to be patient as their investigators piece together what happened Friday morning.

"I an I'm incredibly proud of our officers and I am proud to serve the community," Williams said.

The suspect

A woman, who identified herself as the mother-in-law of the suspect involved in the situation, said her daughter and the suspect have been married for a couple of years.

“A lot of lives have been affected by what has happened,” she said.

The woman asked not to be identified out of concern for her daughter and her family.

She said her daughter recognized that the suspect was struggling through issues and pressures of life and had made an appointment for a mental health evaluation this upcoming Tuesday for him.

“She recognized it as life became harder for him, she recognized, ‘You know what, this is an issue, this is a problem. We need to fix this,’” the woman said.

“I’m not trying to whitewash what he’s done, because everybody knows that this is horrific,” she said.

While there are many questions for the family about what happened Friday morning, the woman believes that mental health intervention might have helped her daughter’s husband.

“His mind process at that time, his mind space at that time, and where he was at that time you know? What I’m saying is what was going on through his mind, you know what I’m saying, that he came down to, ‘This is how it’s going to end for me,’” she said.

To get through the tragic events, the woman said her family will be supporting her daughter and kids while also recognizing others affected by the tragedy – including the officers, their families, the people who were inside the house and their families.

She added her daughter doesn’t condone what the suspect did and asks the community to recognize the hurt she’s going through, too.

“If they can just send prayers out to her, you know, so that she knows that she has some support.”

