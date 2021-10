DMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of East 29th Street. DMPD said officers were still on the scene around 5 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the victim or anyone else involved. An investigation is ongoing.

DMPD officers are on scene at a shooting incident that occurred in the 1500 blk of E. 29th St. An adult male victim has been transported to a local hospital. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gtRSkTPfVl — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) October 30, 2021

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.